Call for Professionals (Researchers, Trainers, Educational Project Officers)

Interested applicants need to submit their CV and relevant documentation along with an Expression of Interest letter stating their experience in relevant field(s).

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI)

Roster of Educators

ASSOCIATION FOR HISTORICAL DIALOGUE AND RESEARCH (AHDR)

Background

The AHDR is a unique multi-communal, non-for-profit, non-governmental organization established in Nicosia in 2003 that envisions a society where dialogue on issues of history, historiography and history teaching and learning is considered a means for the advancement of historical understanding and critical thinking and is welcomed as an integral part of democracy and a culture of peace. The AHDR contributes to the advancement of historical understanding amongst the public and more specifically amongst children, youth, and educators by providing access to learning opportunities for individuals of every ability and every ethnic, religious, cultural, and social background, based on the respect for diversity and the dialogue of ideas. Since its establishment, the AHDR has broadened its mission by promoting peace education in formal and non-formal settings and is currently bringing together school children of all ages from all communities on the island; in this context, the AHDR has received acclaim from the UN Secretary General for its role in promoting contact and cooperation between the future generations of Cyprus.

To support its work, the AHDR requires the services of specialists as Individual Professionals (researchers, trainers, educational project officers) in the fields of History and History Education, and Peace Education/ Education for a Culture of Peace to help support the current and future project needs of the AHDR.

Expression of Interest & Roster of Consultants

The overall objective of this expression of interest is to create a roster of professionals in specific thematic areas. Qualified professionals will be placed in the roster for the next 2 years in order to expedite hiring processes for various assignments. Under the understanding of registering for the Roster, the selected candidates will be contacted to see if they are available to work, when needed, under the supervision of the AHDR Board and respective Project Coordinator(s). The Board will advise and guide the implementation of the defined deliverables and cluster research or educational activities based on the needs identified by specific projects or calls for proposals.

Scope of Work and Responsibilities

The applicant may look into all areas of expertise indicated below and then choose their relevant field as appropriate to submit the application. Individuals may apply for more than one area if they have the required qualifications and professional skills.

Thematic Areas of Interest

- History & History Education

- Peace Education/ Education for a Culture of Peace (or relevant fields, i.e. Human Rights Education, Intercultural Education, Anti-racism Education, Education for Sustainable Development, Citizenship Education)

The applicants will be considered for the roster based on their relevant expertise after the completion of the evaluation process.

Professional Support will focus on the areas outlined below. For each theme, a background to the work of the AHDR is provided along with the key areas for which professional support may be required.

History and History Education:

Background to AHDR’s work on History and History Education: The mission of the AHDR is to defend and promote productive dialogue and research into history and history teaching and, thereby, in strengthening peace, stability and democracy. In this manner, multiperspectivity and critical thinking form the two main components of AHDR’s work. Hence, the AHDR focuses its work on Research and Training in the field of History. Since its formation, the organization’s efforts have centred on providing opportunities for educators, historians and researchers to become better equipped to handle the complexities of history teaching, including the training of educators and the development of supplementary educational materials. In this context, our history and history education activities focus on, to name a few:

Bi-communal and mono-communal teacher training workshops related to History of Cyprus, Social and Cultural History, History Teaching Methodology and AHDR Supplementary Educational Materials. Design and Implementation of research and dissemination of research findings. Conferences. Panel Discussions on policy development and public debates and film screenings on history. Exhibitions related to Cyprus History. Creation of Public Outreach Tools Organisation of city walks and bike rides.

Peace Education/ Education for a Culture of Peace:

Background to AHDR’s work on Peace Education/ Education for a Culture of Peace: In the context of AHDR’s efforts to promote a Culture of Peace through education, at a local, national and international level, the organization has also engaged in a series of Peace Education projects and activities. These have showcased the impact of deconstructing stereotypes and increasing contact in creating a paradigm shift in education as a prerequisite for laying the foundations for sustainable peace. The implementation of Peace Education projects derives from the recognition, by the AHDR, of the necessity to respond to the educational needs of teachers, students and the society at large in relation to Education for a Culture of Peace as well as to the urgency to highlight the importance of peace and non-violence and increased inter-communal contact for constructing alternative futures for the generations to come. All the above prescribe the implementation of innovative programs and initiatives. It is an imperative for the AHDR to assist educational stakeholders, mainly students and teachers, in redefining the use of terms such as social justice, compassion, solidarity, peace and conflict and deconstruct the ‘friend-enemy’ logic. In this framework, our work on Peace Education focuses on:

Trainings for students and teachers on issues related to a Culture of Peace. Design of sustainability actions. Organization of local and international conferences, seminars and public debates on education. Implementation of youth camps. Implementation of youth and children clubs. Design and publication of training manuals on Peace Education. Networking with local and international stakeholders in education.

Required Qualifications & Competencies

Qualifications:

Applications are encouraged for all the below bands. Successful applications from researchers (RES), trainers (TRA) and educational project officers (EPO) will be placed in one of the 3 bands outlined below:

Band 1: Researchers (RES):

- Master Degree or Above in relevant field

- Minimum 3 years of experience in relevant field with at least 1 year of international experience

Band 2: Trainers (TRA):

- Bachelors or Above in relevant field

- Minimum 3 years of experience in relevant field

Band 3: Educational Project Officers (EPO):

- Master Degree in relevant field with minimum 3 years of relevant experience or

- Bachelor Degree in relevant field with minimum 5 years of relevant experience

Competencies:

- Demonstrated substantive and technical expertise in relevant field (i.e. History and History Education/ Peace Education) (RES/TRA/EPO)

- Demonstrated experience in the design (proposal writing) and implementation of educational and/or research projects, if relevant (RES/EPO)

- Excellent research and analytical skills, if relevant (RES/EPO)

- Demonstrated experience in fundraising and campaigning for education (EPO)

- Excellent knowledge of the Cyprus political situation and its challenges (RES/TRA/EPO)

- Ability to actively seek to improve or offer creative options to solve problems (RES/TRA/EPO)

- Excellent interpersonal skills with an ability to work as part of a team(RES/TRA/EPO)

- Ability to provide administrative and logistical support to educational projects (EPO)

- Demonstrated ability to adapt plans, prioritise and deliver tasks on time (RES/TRA/EPO)

- Fluency is required in written and spoken English (RES/TRA/EPO)

- Native speaker of Greek or Turkish (RES/TRA/EPO).

Evaluation & Selection of Applications

Applicants will be selected in accordance with their qualifications and demonstrated level of experience. An evaluation committee will review the expression of interests/ applications received and will shortlist the successful candidates to create the roster of professionals.

Stage 1: Establishing a Roster

- The Evaluation Committee will initially screen the applicants against the minimum criteria as specified and those meeting the minimum requirements will be long listed.

- Long-listed applicants will be evaluated through a desk review by an evaluation committee against the following criteria: Researchers: - Demonstrated experience in working on issues related to History and History Education or Peace Education – 30 points - Demonstrated experience in writing reports and analytical papers – 30 points - Demonstrated experience in data analysis – 20 points - Demonstrable educational qualifications above a Master’s degree in the relevant field – 20 points Trainers: - Demonstrated experience in working on issues related to History Education or Peace Education – 40 points - Demonstrated experience in training/teaching in formal and/or non-formal education – 40 points - Demonstrable educational qualifications above a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field – 20 points Educational project officers: - Demonstrated experience in working on issues related to History and History Education or Peace Education – 30 points - Demonstrated experience in proposal writing/project design – 30 points - Demonstrated experience in implementation, monitoring and reporting of all educational and research programs and projects of the Association. – 20 points - Demonstrated educational qualifications above a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in the relevant field – 20 points



Successful candidates will be included in the Professional Roster for a period of 2 years under one of the identified professional bands. The inclusion of an individual in the roster does not guarantee a contract with the AHDR, nor does it entail any commitment on the part of the employer, either financial or otherwise. The Roster establishes a framework agreement for services when needed. Financial commitments will only be established each time the services are requested within the scope of the agreement.

The Individual Professional Roster, will be maintained for a period of 2 years and will be reviewed and updated yearly based on performance and needs.

Stage 2: Contracting for Specific Assignment:

- Professionals will be awarded an Individual Contract when request for services arises.

- With the approval of the AHDR Board, when a need for a specific position arises, the AHDR respective Project Coordinator(s) shall directly engage the selected professionals in the Roster without the need for further selection process.

- A specific Terms of Reference (ToR) outlining the outputs, deliverables, timeline and detailed arrangement for each assignment shall be provided and a Contract will be issued to the selected professional.

- The salary or fee will be determined by the AHDR Board, in consultation with the respective Project Coordinator(s) based on the professional’s qualifications and according to the budget provided by the respective grant(s).

- The payment schedule will be determined under the ToR for each assignment and upon submission of an invoice by the Individual Contractor.

Submission Details

Interested applicants need to submit their CV and relevant documentation along with an Expression of Interest letter stating their experience in this field.

Submit via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 25th March 2020.

Interested applicants may obtain further information by sending inquiries to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Association for Historical Dialogue and Research